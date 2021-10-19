WVU changing campus protocols, mask mandate starting Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University says that a mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status, starting on Thursday, October 21 due to decreasing infection and hospitalization rates. However, WVU will continue requiring masks in all classrooms, labs, and any WVU System facility or building currently being used as a classroom.

Those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask in all places large groups are gathered. Masks will continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses through Jan. 18, 2022, under federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration.

The University will also drop the five-day quarantine requirement following out-of-state travel for all faculty, staff and students.

WVU continues to strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated. The university also says that the Morgantown campus has reached a high level of vaccination verification, with positive cases remaining modest.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.