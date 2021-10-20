Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant (Courtesy: James Weekly)
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman
Marion County Schools bus
About 96 5th graders at Marion County school in quarantine
Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
Police Lights
Suspect in deaths dies in exchange of gunfire with officers
Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, were each charged with 3 counts of child neglect...
Children found in unlivable conditions; man and woman arrested for child neglect

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden touts middle-class values of his $2 trillion spending plan
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
West Virginia sets all-time state record-low unemployment rate, according to Gov. Justice
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to site of Florida search, reports say
WV State Police
Sex offender charged in Harrison County hit-and-run