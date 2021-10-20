Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases down by over 70 percent in the last month, according to Gov. Justice

The active case count is down by 21,275 since peaking one month ago, dropping by 71.5% in that timeframe.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice reported on Wednesday that there are now 8,469 active cases of COVID-19 statewide. This is down by 564 cases since the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday. The active case count is down by 21,275 since peaking one month ago, dropping by 71.5% in that timeframe.

Meanwhile, the state continues to see a steady downward trend in the number of severe COVID cases.

The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs and patients on ventilators have all dropped between 28.7% and 34.4% since peaking in the final week of September.

The number of hospitalizations is now 714, which is down by 109 in the past week. Since peaking at 1,012, hospitalizations have dropped by 298 (29.4%).

The number of patients in ICUs is now 211, down by 28 in the past week. Since peaking at 296, the number of patients in ICUs has dropped by 85 (28.7%).

The number of patients on ventilators is now 128, which is down by 47 over the past week. Since peaking at 195, the number of patients on ventilators has dropped by 67 (34.4%).

For those interested in daily tracking of COVID-19 cases and trends, go to https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx.

