Advertisement

Barbour County man indicted on drug charge

Joseph Dadisman, 49, of Philippi, West Virginia, was indicted today on a drug charge.
WV Corrections
WV Corrections(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Dadisman, 49, of Philippi, West Virginia, was indicted today on a drug charge.

Dadisman, 49, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Dadisman is accused of having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth,” in June 2021 in Barbour County.

Dadisman faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner will be prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant (Courtesy: James Weekly)
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman
Marion County Schools bus
About 96 5th graders at Marion County school in quarantine
Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
Police Lights
Suspect in deaths dies in exchange of gunfire with officers
Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, were each charged with 3 counts of child neglect...
Children found in unlivable conditions; man and woman arrested for child neglect

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
West Virginia sets all-time state record-low unemployment rate, according to Gov. Justice
WV State Police
Sex offender charged in Harrison County hit-and-run
WVa lawmaker compares federal vaccine rule to Nazi Germany
WVa lawmaker compares federal vaccine rule to Nazi Germany
Senate President Craig Blair voiced his opposition to Biden's vaccines mandates.
WVa lawmaker compares federal vaccine rule to Nazi Germany