Barbour County man indicted on drug charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Dadisman, 49, of Philippi, West Virginia, was indicted today on a drug charge.

Dadisman, 49, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Dadisman is accused of having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth,” in June 2021 in Barbour County.

Dadisman faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner will be prosecuting the case.

