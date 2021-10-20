Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB’s Avery Childers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - When it comes to being clutch in close-game situations, Avery Childers is the player you want.

Childers had the game-winning hit last week against Liberty, a set that ended 27-25. The Flying Eagles defeated the Mountaineers in two sets.

“We’re lucky... we’re lucky at Byrd to have her,” head coach Andrea Sturm said. “She’s a huge part of our winning success.”

Childers is a three-sport athlete at Byrd, so while the volleyball season is coming to a close, she still has basketball and softball to look forward to in her junior year.

