Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB’s Avery Childers

Had the game-winning hit against Liberty to take the match
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - When it comes to being clutch in close-game situations, Avery Childers is the player you want.

Childers had the game-winning hit last week against Liberty, a set that ended 27-25. The Flying Eagles defeated the Mountaineers in two sets.

“We’re lucky... we’re lucky at Byrd to have her,” head coach Andrea Sturm said. “She’s a huge part of our winning success.”

Childers is a three-sport athlete at Byrd, so while the volleyball season is coming to a close, she still has basketball and softball to look forward to in her junior year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant (Courtesy: James Weekly)
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman
Marion County Schools bus
About 96 5th graders at Marion County school in quarantine
Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
Police Lights
Suspect in deaths dies in exchange of gunfire with officers
Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, were each charged with 3 counts of child neglect...
Children found in unlivable conditions; man and woman arrested for child neglect

Latest News

WVU coming off bye week, will face TCU this Saturday
WVU football to travel to TCU this Saturday
Bridgeport wins over Preston 6-1 in Sectional Semi-Final
Bridgeport girls’ soccer advances to sectional championship
Morgantown Volleyball makes program history
Morgantown girls’ volleyball makes program history at OVACs
Morgantown Girl's XC to kick off run to third consecutive state title
Morgantown girls’ cross country looking for three-peat as state champions