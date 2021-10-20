Advertisement

Bridgeport Girl’s Soccer advances to Sectional Championship

Indians post a 6-1 victory over Preston
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The postseason is fully underway in West Virginia Soccer and the Bridgeport Girl’s Soccer team is not wasting anytime proving they deserve to be back in the state tournament.

The Indians entered halftime up 5-0. Preston’s Izabela Stahl scored the final Knights goal of the season, and Bridgeport’s Kylie Bender grabbed the final Indians goal of the night to end the evening with a 6-1 Bridgeport win.

Bridgeport girls and boys soccer will have home field advantage in the Sectional Championship this Thursday against Buckhannon-Upshur.

