Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be another nice, sunny afternoon if you’re heading out, as a high-pressure system south of our region continues bringing dry, stable air to the area. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the area. So expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Tonight, skies will still be mostly clear, although we will see a few clouds from out west. Winds will be light, and fog should be limited. Temperatures will be in the low-50s, warmer than the past few nights. Overall, expect another calm day. Tomorrow, we start out with clear skies in the morning. By the late-afternoon, a cold front pushes in from the west, bringing scattered showers and storms into NCWV through the evening. Some showers and storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain, although the chance is low, so the Storm Prediction Center has the northern counties of NCWV under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe storms are possible. That means not only will you need some rain gear, but you’ll want to take it slow on the roads and have plans in place in case something happens. Most areas won’t see much, about 0.25 to 0.5 inches at most. The rain leaves overnight. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with highs in the low-70s. Overall, expect a gray, stormy afternoon. After tomorrow, skies will be mostly cloudy even into the weekend, with temperatures staying in the low-60s and a few rain showers pushing into NCWV. So expect a gray weekend as well. In short, after today, the next few days will bring cooler temperatures, gray skies, and rain chances.

Today: A gorgeous afternoon, with sunny skies and only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, a few degrees above-average. In short, a nice day. High: .

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds from out west. Winds will be light, and fog should be limited. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, an okay night. Low: .

Thursday: Skies start out mostly clear in the morning. After 3 PM, however, a line of showers and storms pushes in, bringing rain to the area. A few showers and storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain, although chances will be low. Still, that means you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads, as well as any plans in place just in case. The rain leaves before 11 PM. Besides the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the low-70s. Overall, a gray afternoon. High: .

Friday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll also see a few showers in the area during the afternoon and evening hours, so don’t be surprised if we see a few raindrops. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, expect a gray afternoon. High: .

