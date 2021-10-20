Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 20, 2021

We’re about to say good-bye to our summer like weather!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!!! This week has been amazing!! And today didn’t disappoint. We started the day with temperatures near 40F and clear skies that have remained with us for the rest of the day. And we ended the day with temps near 70F. It will be another beautiful night to see the Hunters Moon, with tomorrow beginning with temperatures starting in the lower 50′s. The beginning of Thursday is looking nice with mostly sunny conditions, but then toward the end of the afternoon, clouds will begin thickening up as a cold front approaches from the west. The front will arrive in our area between 7-11 pm and will mostly have a thin line of showers along the front, a few thunderstorms could develop and an isolated few being strong with strong winds. Tomorrow’s mid-seventies high will be the last of the 70′sthat we see for a while, once the front moves through temperatures will drop down to below average into the weekend. For the weekend, showers are likely on Friday, but we are looking at a crisp, and partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 51

Thursday: Mostly sunny then PM showers and thunderstorms: High 75

Friday: Mostly cloudy: High 58

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a possible showers: High 59

