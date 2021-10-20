Advertisement

Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A piece of West Virginia history is getting new life thanks to some generous donors.

A log cabin dating back to the 1800s was moved this morning to its new home in Harrison County.

A crew from Ryan Energy Service in Bridgeport carefully dismantled the cabin, making sure to tag and number each log so it could be put back together correctly.

The logs were then loaded onto a flat bed, taking two trips to get them all to Salem where they will be reassembled. It could take until spring to fully put it back together.

The couple who donated the cabin, David and Rebecca Nay, said they had offers from people to buy it, or parts of it. However, they said that they liked the thought of preserving it as a piece of our local history.

