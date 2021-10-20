Advertisement

Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms

(Veronica Ogbe)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man is facing charges after allegedly photographing minors in school bathrooms in Monongalia County.

Morgantown Police on Wednesday arrested 21-year-old John Knoll, of Annapolis, at a Morgantown apartment where he was living.

MPD took a report Sunday of a man taking photos of a boy in a bathroom at Morgantown High School during a youth basketball tournament.

Investigators say Knoll was linked to a similar incident two weeks prior, where they say he also photographed a child in the MHS bathroom during a different basketball tournament.

Knoll faces two counts of use of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

His bail was set at $50,000.

MPD is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to call them at 304-284-7454.

