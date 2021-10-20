Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man is facing charges after allegedly photographing minors in school bathrooms in Monongalia County.
Morgantown Police on Wednesday arrested 21-year-old John Knoll, of Annapolis, at a Morgantown apartment where he was living.
MPD took a report Sunday of a man taking photos of a boy in a bathroom at Morgantown High School during a youth basketball tournament.
Investigators say Knoll was linked to a similar incident two weeks prior, where they say he also photographed a child in the MHS bathroom during a different basketball tournament.
Knoll faces two counts of use of minors in sexually explicit conduct.
His bail was set at $50,000.
MPD is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to call them at 304-284-7454.
