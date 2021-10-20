Advertisement

Morgantown Girl’s Volleyball makes program history at OVACs

Mohigans are back to back OVAC 5A Champions
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Girl’s Volleyball found success last season, making a semi-final state tournament appearance. With retuning much of last year’s squad, the Mohigans are hopeful to go all the way this postseason.

That seems realistic, as the girls are coming off a historic weekend for Morgantown Volleyball, becoming the first Mohigan team to win back to back OVAC titles.

Volleyball sectionals begin in two weeks, and the Mohigans are excited for whatever the postseason brings.

