Morgantown Girls XC looking for three-peat as State Champions

Mohigans are back to back Class AAA State Champions
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - This is not Morgantown XC’s first rodeo in the postseason.

The long history of success for the girls includes 2019 and 2020 State Champion titles, and they currently rank 21st nationally based on the team’s fastest average.

The Mohigans kick off their hopeful run to their third consecutive state title this Thursday at Regionals.

