Morgantown Police Department to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Morgantown Police Department will take part in the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The DEA's 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 24.
The DEA's 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 24.(DEA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Morgantown Police Department will have officers stationed at the Kroger grocery stores on Patteson Drive and Earl Core Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect unused, expired, and unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications for safe disposal.

The DEA sponsors this event twice a year to provide the public with a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs. Take Back Day is promoted by the DEA as an opportunity for community members to protect their homes and medicine cabinets from theft and abuse.

For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the DEA, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

