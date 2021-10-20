A Philippi resident uses her love for Halloween to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A nationwide Halloween fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital makes its way to North Central West Virginia.

While browsing online in different Halloween decorating groups Philippi resident, Elizabeth Jenkins found a cause to support while celebrating her love for the holiday.

Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital started in 2020 after a North Carolina resident put a fundraising sign in his yard decorated for Halloween and raised thousands of dollars.

Jenkins said her family had a blast working on this fun but time-consuming project. They used both store-bought and handmade decorations.

“My youngest is four, and he’s really really into Halloween. So this year, we went all out. He’s just at that fun age where they are so excited about everything. He actually helped me make a lot of the props,” she explained.

The house was one of 200 hundred houses in the country participating in this fundraiser. However, it was only one of two in West Virginia.

Jenkins added all of the families participating in this fundraiser have a sign out in their yard where visitors can get more information on how to donate.

“We’re looking for anyone who has a skeleton in their yard to put a sign-up, talk to people and let people know, and hit our goal of $45,000,” she said.

