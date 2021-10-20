Sex offender charged in Harrison County hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Spelter man is now facing charges in a hit-and-run in Harrison County in August.

Kevin Winkler, 35, of Spelter, West Virginia was charged in a hit-and-run incident in the late afternoon hours of August 14 in Harrison County, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says several people, including children, were playing near a road when Winkler drove past them in a blue Kia. A woman yelled at Winkler to “slow down.” He stopped his car and began cursing at her.

The woman’s husband heard the altercation, stepped onto the road and approached Winkler, still in his car. Winkler then allegedly hit the man with his car and drove away from the scene.

Officers say the man sustained multiple leg injuries and lacerations on his elbow.

Officers were able to locate the blue Kia on August 15 when a friend of the woman found Winkler’s photo on the WV sex offenders list. Officers say the vehicle had damages similar to the description given to officers by witnesses on the scene.

A criminal complaint filed on October 18 revealed that the car involved in the incident is registered under Winkler’s girlfriend.

Since Winkler is a registered sex offender in the State of WV, one of his duties is to register all vehicles that he operates, and the vehicle in question was not listed on his registration.

