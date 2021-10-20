Advertisement

United Way Wednesday, October 20, 2021 - Dine and Donate!

By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A restaurant had partnered with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties to start a fundraising event at the restaurant on October 26.

The United Way organization partnered with The Caboose in a Dine and Donate, where a portion of checks and other sources of payment go towards United Way and other funding programs.

Brad Riffee, of United Way, explained that those who wanted to participate could either dine in or even do take-out. In other words, there were options for those who did not want to dine in.

The date of the event was October 26th.

“It’s a wonderful restaurant,” Brad Riffee said, “and it’s a wonderful opportunity for our community to come out, enjoy some great food and at the same time, support United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.” He added that the organization was grateful for the help of the restaurant and therefore encouraged everyone to support the restaurant.

As for what people who wanted to participate could do, he advised going to United Way’s Facebook page to learn more about the events, or call 304-624-6337 to learn more. He said this was especially important, as the 2022 Campaign had recently kicked off.

“We’re at the very beginning of our 2022 campaign,” he said. “And we need all the support we can get.”

