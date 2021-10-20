West Virginia Miss Amazing pageant to be held in Morgantown on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 West Virginia Miss Amazing pageant will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 4 p.m. at the Morgantown Elks Lodge #411, located at 1138 Chestnut Ridge Road.

The event prides itself on creating equal opportunities for girls with disabilities to build self-esteem, dismantle stereotypes, and build relationships with peers.

State-wide, girls and women ages 5 and older with an IEP, IPP, 504 plan, SSI, or physician records indicating a disability were invited to participate. Participants crowned on Saturday will go on to represent WV at national Miss Amazing events throughout the year.

While current pandemic challenges exist, 10 girls, teens, and women will be showcasing their skills in interview, personal introduction, and passion presentation at Saturday’s pageant.

The event is open the public. A donation at the door is appreciated, which directly supports the program and travel of WV Miss Amazing representatives.

To learn more about the Miss Amazing organization, please visit http://www.MissAmazing.org.

