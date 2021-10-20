Advertisement

West Virginia Miss Amazing pageant to be held in Morgantown on Saturday

The 2021 West Virginia Miss Amazing pageant will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 4 p.m. at the Morgantown Elks Lodge #411.
(WOWT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 West Virginia Miss Amazing pageant will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 4 p.m. at the Morgantown Elks Lodge #411, located at 1138 Chestnut Ridge Road.

The event prides itself on creating equal opportunities for girls with disabilities to build self-esteem, dismantle stereotypes, and build relationships with peers.

State-wide, girls and women ages 5 and older with an IEP, IPP, 504 plan, SSI, or physician records indicating a disability were invited to participate. Participants crowned on Saturday will go on to represent WV at national Miss Amazing events throughout the year.

While current pandemic challenges exist, 10 girls, teens, and women will be showcasing their skills in interview, personal introduction, and passion presentation at Saturday’s pageant.

The event is open the public. A donation at the door is appreciated, which directly supports the program and travel of WV Miss Amazing representatives.

To learn more about the Miss Amazing organization, please visit http://www.MissAmazing.org.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Grant (Courtesy: James Weekly)
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family continues search for missing Fairmont woman
Marion County Schools bus
About 96 5th graders at Marion County school in quarantine
Authorities ID 4 killed in Doddridge County crash
WV Corrections
4 arrested in alleged kidnapping, murder of man
Police Lights
Suspect in deaths dies in exchange of gunfire with officers

Latest News

COVID-19
Active COVID-19 cases down by over 70 percent in the last month, according to Gov. Justice
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
West Virginia sets all-time state record-low unemployment rate, according to Gov. Justice
WV State Police
Sex offender charged in Harrison County hit-and-run
WV Corrections
Barbour County man indicted on drug charge