West Virginia sets all-time state record-low unemployment rate, according to Gov. Justice

West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.2% for September 2021, the lowest such rate recorded in all of state history, announced Wednesday morning by Gov. Jim Justice.
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.2% for September 2021. This is the lowest such rate recorded in all of state history, announced Wednesday morning by Gov. Jim Justice.

The achievement is the result of the actions taken by Gov. Justice to make West Virginia a more business-friendly state, as well as the Justice Administration’s standing behind the energy industry.

“This is an absolutely historic accomplishment that all West Virginians should be incredibly proud of,” Gov. Justice said. “Over the past few years, we’ve had many firsts and set all kinds of economic records. But at the end of the day, reaching a new all-time low for our unemployment rate may be the most important record we’ve ever broken.”

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 17 consecutive months. This is also the seventh consecutive month that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is better than the national unemployment rate.

West Virginia’s labor force participation rate has returned to its pre-pandemic level and is continuing an upward trend that began in 2017.

