WVU Football To Travel to TCU this Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rough first half of the season, WVU football is hoping to come back to the field revived after their bye week.

The Mountaineers have been focusing in on what their players are receptive to on the field, and making their style of play fit their strengths.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at TCU.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.