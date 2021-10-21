Big 12 Media Day: Huggins on state of conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDTV) - WVU head coach Bob Huggins joined the other men’s basketball coaches of the Big 12 for the Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City, Mo.

When asked about the four teams entering the conference in the future - BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston - Huggins said this league is “so hard,” and when it loses a head coach to retirement or other reasons, the schools always seem to reload.

In Huggins’ opinion, the Big 12 coaches work with their players in ways other leagues do not - by not being just a recruiting face, but by giving “coach” an actual meaning.

