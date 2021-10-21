Crews respond to large fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large structure fire in Jane Lew.

The fire started shortly after noon Thursday.

The fire is at Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage on Industrial Park Road.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Stick with 5 News as the story develops.

