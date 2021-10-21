Advertisement

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAK IN

Police say two people broke into Monongah Elementary School
Two men break into elementary school
Two men break into elementary school(Monongah Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongah Police department are looking for your help.

They say two people can be seen breaking into Monongah Elementary School in Marion County.

The two individuals could be seen crawling into the school through a small side window.

If you have any information on these two individuals the Monongah Police Department is asking you to call (304) 524-3365.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
school generic
WVa teachers union sues county over COVID-19 school policies
WV Corrections
4 arrested in alleged kidnapping, murder of man
WV State Police
Sex offender charged in Harrison County hit-and-run

Latest News

Sheila Perry lost a part of her heart in October 2020 when her father, Tex Walton, died from...
Local woman donates iPads and Android Tablets to medical facilities in memory of her father
RALLY FOR BILL
Locals still vocal about the Freedom to Vote Act after Senate Republicans blocked the bill
RALLY FOR BILL
Freedom to Vote Act
Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms