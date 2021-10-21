ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAK IN

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongah Police department are looking for your help.

They say two people can be seen breaking into Monongah Elementary School in Marion County.

The two individuals could be seen crawling into the school through a small side window.

If you have any information on these two individuals the Monongah Police Department is asking you to call (304) 524-3365.

