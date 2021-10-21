The first WVU female police chief begins her journey on the job

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Police Department has gotten a makeover but it’s not from the exterior, it’s from within. The department now has it’s first ever female police chief, Sherry St. Clair, and she says she’s excited to be the change the department agreed to.

“I’m excited, nervous, honored -- a bunch of feelings all together,” she said.

St. Clair has over 25 years of experience within the WVU community, and it all started in the residence halls on campus.

“I worked my way up through the department. I’ve worked in investigations and then I became the captain of investigations,” St. Clair said.

Now she’s the chief and St. Clair already has goals she’s ready to achieve in the new role.

“I think what we’re looking to do is change the culture of our department a little bit and get out in the community,” she said. “Also I think down the road we’re looking at, you know, I started in the residence halls and I’d like to put officers back in the residence halls.”

A full circle moment that she hopes to see through soon and to be a role model for young girls and women to know that what they envision is possible.

“I’m hoping that’s what happens, other females strive to become chiefs of other departments.”

St. Clair began her new role this week.

