Grafton’s Louzy places 355th in 2021 Boston Marathon
Finishing a marathon is “just like anything you do in life”
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was P.J. Louzy’s second time participating in the Boston Marathon, but this time it ended almost better than he expected.
Louzy placed 355th out of twenty-thousand participants on Oct. 11, putting him in the top 1.8 percent of runners. He propelled himself to the finish line with a time of 2:42:07, averaging a 6:11 mile.
The Grafton resident plans to do another marathon in the future - maybe next fall, or in early 2023 - but for now, he’s happy with just how well this outing in Boston turned out.
