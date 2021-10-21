Grafton’s Louzy places 355th in 2021 Boston Marathon

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was P.J. Louzy’s second time participating in the Boston Marathon, but this time it ended almost better than he expected.

Louzy placed 355th out of twenty-thousand participants on Oct. 11, putting him in the top 1.8 percent of runners. He propelled himself to the finish line with a time of 2:42:07, averaging a 6:11 mile.

The Grafton resident plans to do another marathon in the future - maybe next fall, or in early 2023 - but for now, he’s happy with just how well this outing in Boston turned out.

