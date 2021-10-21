Immediate conserve water warning implemented by Anmore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Water is working on a main water line issue and have suspended water service coming into Anmoore.

Anmoore is implementing an IMMEDIATE CONSERVE WATER WARNING for all Anmoore water customers in Anmoore and East View until further notice.

Anmoore has also implemented a boil water advisory until further notice.

5 News will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

