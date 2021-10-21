Advertisement

Immediate conserve water warning implemented by Anmore

Clarksburg Water is working on a main water line issue and have suspended water service coming into Anmoore.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Water is working on a main water line issue and have suspended water service coming into Anmoore.

Anmoore is implementing an IMMEDIATE CONSERVE WATER WARNING for all Anmoore water customers in Anmoore and East View until further notice.

Anmoore has also implemented a boil water advisory until further notice.

5 News will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms
school generic
WVa teachers union sues county over COVID-19 school policies
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
WV State Police
Sex offender charged in Harrison County hit-and-run

Latest News

(WBAY file photo)
Eight indicted for stealing deer meat, illegally poaching white-tailed deer
School bus generic
National School Bus Safety Awareness Week recognizes safe habits in and around school buses
Generic prison bars graphic.
Investigation into death at Doddridge County jail
Structure Fire in Jane Lew
Jane Lew Structure Fire