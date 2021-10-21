Investigation into death at Doddridge County jail

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation into a death at North Central Regional Jail has been launched.

A report from West Virginia State Police says that an officer was made aware of multiple incidents on Tuesday, October 19 that resulted in the death of one inmate and another inmate seriously injured.

Officers found Anthony Jones, 35, of Clarksburg, West Virginia dead, and William Adams III, 50, of Richie County, West Virginia seriously injured. Officers believe that both of these incidents involved several inmates.

The report also says that a second death occurred at the jail on the same date, but it is believed to be self-inflicted and separate from the other two incidents. Officers suspect no foul play in this incident.

At this time all three incidents are considered active and ongoing investigations, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.