Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start out with nice conditions but end with cloudy skies and plenty of rain showers, as a cold front pushes into our area. This afternoon, skies start out partly sunny, with breezy southwest winds keeping temperatures in the warm low-70s. By late-afternoon into early-evening, however, the cold front moves in and brings a line of shower through the area. Some showers and storms within the line could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, which could cause problems, so the Storm Prediction Center has most of West Virginia under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe storms are possible. As always, this means you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads, as well as plans in place just in case something happens. Most areas won’t see much rain, about 0.25 inches, although some areas could see higher amounts. The front then leaves overnight, taking the rain with it and leaving behind patches of dense fog. Overall, expect a gray evening today. Tomorrow afternoon will be different from the past few days, with skies staying cloudy, so it will feel dreary. We might see an isolated shower in the afternoon, but we don’t expect much rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the cool upper-50s. Overall, expect a gray afternoon tomorrow. Throughout the weekend, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we’ll stay dry as well, barring isolated showers moving in at times. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, which is cooler-than-average. Next week starts with a system bringing more rain showers into the area. In short, expect storms this afternoon and cloudy, cool temperatures heading into the weekend.

Today: The day starts on a nice note, with partly sunny skies, breezy southwest winds of 10-15 mph, and highs in the warm low-70s. By 5 PM, a line of showers, with a few storms inside, starts pushing into NCWV. Some showers and storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain, so we’re watching for those. Most areas won’t see much rain, less than 0.25 inches, although some areas could see more. The rain leaves by 11 PM, leaving behind night fog. Overall, expect a gray evening. High: .

Tonight: Any leftover rain is gone by midnight, leaving behind cloudy skies. Patches of dense fog are possible in some areas, especially in the mountains. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a gray but calm night. Low: .

Tomorrow: It will be different from the past few days, with mostly cloudy skies in the area. Winds will be light, and we might see a few isolated showers through the day, although we don’t expect much. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, expect a cool, gray afternoon. High: .

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the cool upper-50s. In short, another cool, gray afternoon. High: .

