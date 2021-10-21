Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 21, 2021

Its time to say goodbye to Indian summer!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! Waking up today, you would have noticed that changes in the sky compared to the rest of the week. Clouds are moving in and this is all due to a cold front approaching from the west. We haven’t seen any rain since last Saturday and this front is promising to bring showers and the possibility of thunderstorms later this evening. Our temperatures rose nicely today from the mid 40′s of the morning to the lower 70′s this afternoon. But that will be the last of you see of the 70′s for a while. The cold front is expected to start impacting or area any time after 6p with showers and possible thunderstorms over Clarksburg at 8 pm. With some of these thunderstorms, there is the possibility that they could be strong and have the threat of strong winds. We are already seeing winds gusting to the upper 20′s, even without the thunderstorms. I’m expecting that the line of showers and storms will be out of our area by midnight. Once we’re on the other side of the front, our next few days aren’t going to be very spectacular. Cool and cloudy with some off-and-on showers is what we’re expecting tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday will begin cloudy, but then showers from the next weather system will be moving in later in the day.

Tonight: Showers then partly cloudy: Low 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy with intermittent showers: High 55

Saturday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy: High 59

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers: High 66

