Local park getting major facelift.

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Palatine Park will be looking a lot different in the near future.

Developers say this approximately $22 million riverfront project will include an 8 story structure with a 7,000 square foot rooftop garden.

Lead developer Shaun Petracca with Pickering Associates says the idea for the project started back in 2013. Now his vision is becoming a reality.

“Taking this project that we’ve been working several years on to the market so it’s passed concept and so we’ve got strong enough commitments already that we’re taking it to the market to see if we could fulfill the rest of those commitments,” said Petracca.

Petracca says the primary development here at Palatine Park is a multi-family condo with a restaurant on the first floor and retail businesses.

“The benefit financially to the county, tax-wise, is substantial, job creation is substantial and other projects can build from this. If this project is as success as we think it’s going to be, then a lot more development along this riverfront will occur,” said Petracca.

Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott says this project is one of the biggest developments that’s happened in downtown ever.

“The project can create as many as many as 100 new jobs here and bring in over half a million dollars in property taxes annually. As the county has continuously developed the riverfront, we were always looking for a develop to complement what we have done,” said Elliott.

Developers say that once they meet the requirements for financing, construction will begin right away.

