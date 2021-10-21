Local woman donates iPads and Android Tablets to medical facilities in memory of her father

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Sheila Perry lost a part of her heart in October 2020 when her father, Tex Walton, died from COVID-19.

After her father’s death, Perry and her daughter NinaMae Coberly started a fundraiser in his honor. They called Communicate With Love. The fundraiser raised money to donate iPads and Android Tablets for patients in West Virginia medical facilities.

Perry said she wanted to allow patients to see their loved ones. Virtual communication was the only way she could see her father after he was hospitalized.

“It’s still not the same. This was the only way we were able to feel like we were there to see him and talk to him,” she explained.

The project started off as just donating devices to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Then they expanded their outreach.

Perry and Coberly donated two devices to Holbrook Healthcare Center on October 20.

While Walton was in the hospital, Perry said he would try to make a heart with his hands during their video calls. However, he could only make it upside down which became part of their cause’s slogan.

“You know his heart was so full of love that he flipped it upside down. He lived life to the fullest and loved us all dearly,” she said.

The family’s goal was to donate enough devices to fill every COVID-19 room in the state.

