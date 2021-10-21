Man charged in Harrison County car theft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man is now facing charges in a car theft from September.

Aaron Frye, 27, of Clarksburg, West Virginia was charged with stealing a Buick Ranier in the overnight hours of September 5, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says that a woman reported her car as stolen early on September 5. She told officers that Frye was allegedly outside of her house when she went to sleep the night the car was stolen.

The criminal complaint also says that she left the door unlocked for company from out of town to get in her house, and her keys and the car were missing when she woke up the next morning.

Law enforcement say they were able to locate the car later that afternoon in Doddridge County in Frye’s possession. Frye was arrested on the scene for outstanding warrants.

