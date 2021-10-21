A sweet, kind, and gentle soul left this earth on October 21, 2021, and went to her eternal home in heaven with Our Lord Jesus Christ. Margaret Anderson, 104, of Stonewood, WV died peacefully at the home of her daughter, Patricia, with whom she resided. Margaret was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Magdalene Husovsky; husband, Elmer (Tug) Anderson; brother, Andrew; two sisters, Mildred (Jim) Connell and Marian (Rex) Hunt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Emma Anderson; and sister-in-law Cosby (Ray) Strittmatter; and nephew, Thomas Hunt. Margaret was born in Clarksburg, WV on October 15, 1917. She attended Holy Rosary Grade School and Washington Irving High School. After graduation she was employed by the Hazel Atlas Glass Company in the decorating and packing department. It was here that she met her future husband, Elmer Anderson. They were married on July 3, 1941. The only time they were separated was while he was in the Army Air Corp and served in Europe and Africa for 3 years. Margaret continued to work to support the war effort and her family. Margaret and Elmer were happily married for 61 years. Margaret was very proud of her Slovak heritage. She loved polka music and making ethnic foods, such as perogies, halupki (cabbage rolls), and galettes. Margaret and her sister Marian loved making nut rolls for their church’s bake sales. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church until it closed in 1984 and then became a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood. Margaret will always be remembered as a good friend and a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by three children and their families: son, David (Olga) of Stonewood; son, Richard (Carol) of Bridgeport; and daughter, Patricia Anderson of Stonewood; five grandchildren: Martha (David) Bains of Homewood, AL, Dr. John D. Anderson and wife Dr. Andrea Greenfield of Bedford, NH, Colonel Marie Anderson, JAG, serving in Stuttgart, Germany, Chris (Leigh) Anderson of Irwin, PA, and John B. (Allison) Anderson of Bridgeport; and six great grandchildren: Mallory, Lydia, Owen, Evan, Emily and Julsie Anderson. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and her loyal Golden Retrievers, Nellie and Macie. Special thanks to WVU Medicine Hospice for their professional services. In her final days she was blessed to have the compassionate care and love of her caregivers Alexis Cox, Aubrey Stutler, and her niece Dianne Lau. The family would also like to thank her doctors, Dr. Lauren Tomes, Dr. Brad Franz, Dr. Hank Murray, Dr. Michael Hazey and Dr. Blake Epling for the excellent care they provided to Margaret. No public visitation will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to the WVU Medicine Hospice, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330; Humane Society of Harrison County, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431; or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may ne extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

