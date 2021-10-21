National School Bus Safety Awareness Week recognizes safe habits in and around school buses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For twenty-three million students nationwide, the school day begins and ends with a trip on a school bus. National School Bus Safety Awareness Week is being observed this week, October 18-22, 2021. It is a great time for parents to talk with their children about safe habits in and around school buses.

Additionally, this is an ideal time for motorists to be reminded of safe practices and their responsibilities when they encounter stopped school buses on roadways. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) reminds drivers: Red Means Stop. Be Safe and Know the Danger Zone.

Parents, teachers, school bus drivers, and administrators teach students how to enter and exit school buses safely, as well as how to be safe while waiting at bus stops. It’s very important for students to follow safe habits and the rules when being transported to and from school.

Equally important are safe practices for drivers. Most motorists will encounter school buses in traffic while traveling.

The greatest risk for students is not riding the bus. Instead, it is approaching or leaving the bus.

Each year, a one-day study is performed by each school district in the nation. All illegal school bus passes are recorded and compiled into a report. In 2019, there were 1,963 participating bus drivers who reported illegal passes in West Virginia. Of those illegal passes observed, 231 drivers passed from the front of the bus and 34 passed from the rear of the bus.

In the same survey, 254 drivers passed on the left side of the bus while 11 drivers were observed passing on the right side of the stopped school bus.

If each observed passing resulted in a fatality, there would have been almost 800 children killed on one day in 2019 in West Virginia due to the negligence of drivers.

Nationally, on this one-day survey, 95,494 illegal passes of a stopped school bus were observed.

“We encourage motorists to be especially vigilant around school zones and stopped school buses in traffic. Illegally passing a school bus not only carries legal consequences, it could be a matter of life and death for a child,” said GHSP Director Bob Tipton.

For more information about the survey, please visit http://www.nasdpts.org.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit www.dmv.wv.gov/ghsp or call 304-926-2509.

