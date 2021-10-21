Advertisement

Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Germaine Lewis

Scored all three Polar Bear touchdowns against RCB
Germaine Lewis
Germaine Lewis(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Germaine Lewis came out in style against RCB last Friday, scoring all three of the Polar Bears’ touchdowns in the 21-20 win.

No. 26 made himself known in the end zone, but his celebration was adopted from one Dylan Ours. Lewis wore Ours’ cleats in the game, so he felt adding the end zone celebration on top of it was only right.

Head coach Nick Bartic hopes to continue to see this type of production from Lewis to close out the regular season.

Fairmont Senior sits at 3-3 after last week’s big win over the Flying Eagles.

