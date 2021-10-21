Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Germaine Lewis

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Germaine Lewis came out in style against RCB last Friday, scoring all three of the Polar Bears’ touchdowns in the 21-20 win.

No. 26 made himself known in the end zone, but his celebration was adopted from one Dylan Ours. Lewis wore Ours’ cleats in the game, so he felt adding the end zone celebration on top of it was only right.

Head coach Nick Bartic hopes to continue to see this type of production from Lewis to close out the regular season.

Fairmont Senior sits at 3-3 after last week’s big win over the Flying Eagles.

