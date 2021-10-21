Advertisement

Team effort required to win for Mountaineers

Brown: “not just the receivers, quarterbacks, running backs... the whole offense”
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers head to Fort Worth this weekend with hopes of ending their three-game losing skid against TCU.

Senior running back Leddie Brown chalks it up to needing to come together as a team, saying “not just the receivers...the quarterbacks...the running backs” need to put in their all, but “the whole offense.”

If things can get clicking again for this team, they have a chance to turn this season around in the second half.

WVU sits at 2-4 on the season.

