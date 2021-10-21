West Virginia’s second fall wild turkey season to open Oct. 25

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s second split of the fall wild turkey hunting season will open in select counties on Oct. 25. The first fall season, which included all 55 counties, opened on Oct. 9 and closed on Oct. 17.

”The first week of fall wild turkey hunting came to a close on Sunday, Oct. 17, but keep in mind this was only the first segment for counties with a two or four week season,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR). “There is still ample time to get out and enjoy the fall woods pursuing this big game bird.”

The season will be open in the following counties Oct. 25-31: Brooke, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Upshur, and Wood.

The season will also be open Oct. 25 - Nov. 14 in the following counties: Berkeley, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, and Webster.

Preliminary estimates of brood production are up slightly from last year, indicating a potential for a slight increase in fall harvest. However, mast conditions this year are much improved over last year’s and are even above the long-term average. Soft mast species did especially well.

”The bottom line is birds may be hard to find this year because good mast conditions allow them to be pretty much anywhere,” Peters said.

During the fall season, only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow, or gun. Hunting hours are from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. The use of electronic calls and bait is prohibited.

For more information and details for specific counties, refer to the 2021-22 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, which is available at WVDNR district offices, WVDNR license agents and online at WVdnr.gov.

