Bridgeport edges past Buckhannon-Upshur to win Class AAA Region I Section 2 title, 4-3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buccaneers and Indians laid it all out on the field in a battle to the finish.

Score was tied 1-1 near the end of the first half, but a Catherine Oliveto-Chloe Cale connection at the goal gave Buckhannon-Upshur the 2-1 lead just before half.

Right off the bat in the second half, Gabby Reep knocked in an early response to tie up the game at two goals apiece.

Cameron Zuliani pulled away from the pack and streaked toward the goal, connecting with the right corner of the net to make it 3-2 Bucs.

But Bridgeport would not be denied, a jumble at the goal resulted in an Indians goal. Just a few minutes later, Ally Callahan had the final goal of the night.

Bridgeport defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 4-3 to take the Class AAA Region I Section 2 title and will face Wheeling Park next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.