Advertisement

Bridgeport edges past Buckhannon-Upshur to win Class AAA Region I Section 2 title, 4-3

Indians scored final two goals nearly back-to-back
Bridgeport girls' soccer
Bridgeport girls' soccer(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buccaneers and Indians laid it all out on the field in a battle to the finish.

Score was tied 1-1 near the end of the first half, but a Catherine Oliveto-Chloe Cale connection at the goal gave Buckhannon-Upshur the 2-1 lead just before half.

Right off the bat in the second half, Gabby Reep knocked in an early response to tie up the game at two goals apiece.

Cameron Zuliani pulled away from the pack and streaked toward the goal, connecting with the right corner of the net to make it 3-2 Bucs.

But Bridgeport would not be denied, a jumble at the goal resulted in an Indians goal. Just a few minutes later, Ally Callahan had the final goal of the night.

Bridgeport defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 4-3 to take the Class AAA Region I Section 2 title and will face Wheeling Park next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms
school generic
WVa teachers union sues county over COVID-19 school policies
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
WV State Police
Sex offender charged in Harrison County hit-and-run

Latest News

High school cross country
Five area cross country regional championships send runners to states
Germaine Lewis
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Germaine Lewis
WVU men's basketball
Big 12 Media Day: Huggins on state of conference
WVU football
Team effort required to win for Mountaineers