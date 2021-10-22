CDC identifies rare bacteria in aromatherapy product

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Laboratory testing at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei in an aromatherapy spray. It is the same type of bacteria that sickened four people in the United States earlier this year.

The spray, “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones,” was found on October 6 in the home of a Georgia resident who became ill with melioidosis in late July.

The CDC is continuing testing to see if the genetic fingerprint of the bacteria in the bottle matches those of the bacteria identified in the four patients, one each in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota. Two of the four patients died.

The contaminated spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website between February and October 21, 2021, when Walmart pulled remaining bottles of this spray and related products from store shelves and its website.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart are issuing a recall for the lavender and chamomile room spray and five other scents in the same product line.

Investigations continue into whether or not other related scents and brands pose a risk.

The CDC recommends that anyone who has this aromatherapy spray in their home to stop using the product immediately and to return it to a Walmart store.

It is also recommended by the CDC to wash any fabric that the product may have been sprayed on and to wipe down any surfaces that may have been sprayed with disinfectants.

If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have a fever or other melioidosis symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray.

If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics to prevent infection.

Melioidosis is a rare but serious disease in the United States, with about 12 cases reported annually.

For more information about the investigation, please visit the webpage on this cluster of illnesses and the Health Alert Network notice. For information about melioidosis, please go to: https://www.cdc.gov/melioidosis/index.html.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.