Advertisement

Charles Ernest “Chico” Spurr

Charles Ernest “Chico” Spurr
Charles Ernest “Chico” Spurr(Picasa | Charles Ernest “Chico” Spurr)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charles Ernest “Chico” Spurr, 73, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital. He was born in Clarksburg, on October 12, 1948, a son of the late Charles H. and Agnes Irene McClain Spurr. Mr. Spurr is survived by his son, Charles E. Spurr II and wife Lacy of West Columbia, SC; and two grandchildren, Tristian Spurr and Micala Spurr both of South Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. He served our country as a veteran in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam era and worked in the Maintenance Department at Wal Mart with 27 years of service.  He was the owner of Chico’s woodworking and was an avid hunter. There will be a graveside service at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. where full military graveside honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms
Fire in Jane Lew
UPDATE: Crews respond to fire at Eastern Energy Gas in Jane Lew
Gov. Jim Justice
Justice invites 3 Maryland counties to join West Virginia
Joshua Price - WVSFMO
Marion County murder suspect now facing new charge
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County

Latest News

Suzanne Lynne Yalacki
Suzanne Lynne Yalacki
Margaret Anderson
Margaret Anderson
Hazel Ellen Sickles
Harold H. Shriver
Mabel F. (Riley) Davis
Mabel F. (Riley) Davis