Charles Ernest “Chico” Spurr, 73, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital. He was born in Clarksburg, on October 12, 1948, a son of the late Charles H. and Agnes Irene McClain Spurr. Mr. Spurr is survived by his son, Charles E. Spurr II and wife Lacy of West Columbia, SC; and two grandchildren, Tristian Spurr and Micala Spurr both of South Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. He served our country as a veteran in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam era and worked in the Maintenance Department at Wal Mart with 27 years of service. He was the owner of Chico’s woodworking and was an avid hunter. There will be a graveside service at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. where full military graveside honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.