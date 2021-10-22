Advertisement

Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new home in West Virginia.

The announcement has many asking, is this even possible?

Lawmakers from Garrett, Allegany, and Washington Counties sent letters to the West Virginia legislature stating, “We believe this arrangement may be mutually beneficial for both parties.”

Delegate Gary Howell from Mineral County says there are advantages to both states.

“For Maryland, these counties are their poorer counties and they actually send more money from Annapolis than Annapolis gets from them so they are a drain on Maryland resources. In west Virginia, it would be the exact opposite, it would benefit us,” said Howell.

But how does a proposal like this become official?

Chair of the political science department at wvu dr. John kilwein says the constitution requires both states to agree - something he says would be very unlikely.

“All states are historic but it’s a very historic state and so you’d be chopping off a bit of [maryland] at the end and you know there’s just that sense of geographic pride,” said Dr. Kilwein.

Howell says the three counties are very similar to West Virginia though.

“In fact, they’re actually more typical west Virginia counties than they are Maryland counties, so they’d fit in with us,” said Howell.

While West Virginia may be looking to reclaim the congressional seat it lost in the recent census, Kilwein says the same issue could be the very reason the move would fail.

“That’s probably why Annapolis would never agree to it because they’d probably lose a district,” said Dr. Kilwein.

The governor called for a special session in mid-November to make the offer official.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms
Fire in Jane Lew
UPDATE: Crews respond to fire at Eastern Energy Gas in Jane Lew
Gov. Jim Justice
Justice invites 3 Maryland counties to join West Virginia
Joshua Price - WVSFMO
Marion County murder suspect now facing new charge
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County

Latest News

Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact.
Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact
Marion County murder suspect now facing new charge
Marion County murder suspect now facing new charge
Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with...
CDC identifies rare bacteria in aromatherapy product
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Manchin encourages participation in Drug Take Back Day