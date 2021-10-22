Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be different from the past few days, as the cold front that brought storms into NCWV yesterday evening leaves behind cool air and mostly cloudy conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, so don’t expect much sunshine. A few light showers will likely move in during the evening hours, but they won’t produce much rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the cool upper-50s. Tonight, a few more light showers happen, but they don’t produce much rain. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a cool, cloudy end to the workweek. Tomorrow afternoon, any leftover rain will be gone, leaving partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. In short, tomorrow will be a little nicer. Heading into Sunday evening, temperatures in the mid-60s, along with a few showers, come in as a warm front lifts into the area. Then through the first half of the workweek, a low-pressure system pushes in and brings plenty more rain showers through the area, before leaving on Tuesday. So expect a warm but soggy commute for the first half of the week. More rain and cool, below-average temperatures come in later in the week. In short, this weekend will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool, before we see more rain next week.

Today: Today will be completely different from the past few days, with skies staying mostly cloudy. We might see a few showers in the afternoon and evening, but they won’t produce much rain. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, below-average for late-October. High: 56.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible tonight, but they won’t produce much rain, and barring some patchy fog, we stay dry and calm. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Low: 48.

Saturday: Skies will still be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll see a few showers in the morning, but by the afternoon, they dissipate, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming from WSW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. In short, a cool, cloudy day. High: 60.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. On-again, off-again showers take place throughout the afternoon and evening hours, so we will see rain (although don’t expect much). Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. In short, expect a warm, cloudy day, with rain showers. High: 70.

