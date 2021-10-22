Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone!! Wow, that weather change we had last night was impressive. The cold front that moved through was accompanied by another line of even stronger storms about two hours later. Ohio and Pennsylvania reported 9 tornadoes and about 18 wind damage reports. It’s not unheard of to heave tornadoes this time of year, but it is not something you see every day. After that front moved through, we stayed overcast through the day today accompanied by a few light sprinkles this afternoon. Temperatures struggled to get higher than the mid 50′s. Later this evening we are expecting some showers to roll in, mostly to our northern counties. They will be mostly light and intermittent but will stay with us through tomorrow afternoon. For the rest of the day Saturday and for the majority of Sunday, we’re looking at mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures on Saturday reaching 60 and on Sunday reaching near 70. As we start the new week, we’ll be watching a new storm move in from the west and bring plenty of showers beginning Monday evening into Tuesday.

Tonight: Intermittent showers: Low 49

Saturday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy: High 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy then evening showers: High 69

Monday: Rainy and overcast: High 68

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.