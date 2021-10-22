Manchin encourages participation in Drug Take Back Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) urged West Virginians to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 23rd.

Drug Take Back Day is an opportunity for the public to prevent prescription drug misuse and theft by disposing of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

“Drug Take Back Day is an effective program that raises awareness about the dangers of leftover prescriptions and protects our communities by giving West Virginians the opportunity to safely dispose of medications that can be misused,” said Senator Manchin. “Combatting the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state is one of my top priorities, and commonsense initiatives like Drug Take-Back Day are a good step.”

During April’s Drug Take Back Day, Americans turned in over 839,000 pounds of prescription drugs at over 5,000 sites operated by the DEA and over 4,400 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

The DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected over 7,262 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

For more information and to find a certified drop-off location click here.

