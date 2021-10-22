Advertisement

Manchin encourages participation in Drug Take Back Day

Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, October 22.
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) urged West Virginians to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 23rd.

Drug Take Back Day is an opportunity for the public to prevent prescription drug misuse and theft by disposing of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

“Drug Take Back Day is an effective program that raises awareness about the dangers of leftover prescriptions and protects our communities by giving West Virginians the opportunity to safely dispose of medications that can be misused,” said Senator Manchin. “Combatting the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state is one of my top priorities, and commonsense initiatives like Drug Take-Back Day are a good step.”

During April’s Drug Take Back Day, Americans turned in over 839,000 pounds of prescription drugs at over 5,000 sites operated by the DEA and over 4,400 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

The DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected over 7,262 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

For more information and to find a certified drop-off location click here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms
Fire in Jane Lew
UPDATE: Crews respond to fire at Eastern Energy Gas in Jane Lew
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
Two men break into elementary school
Police looking for elementary school break-in suspects
Generic prison bars graphic.
Investigation into death at Doddridge County jail

Latest News

police officer
Public Safety Groups ask Governor, Lawmakers for funds from the American Rescue Plan
Justice invites 3 Maryland counties to join West Virginia
Justice invites 3 Maryland counties to join West Virginia
Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree.
Ornament submissions welcomed for W.Va. 2021 Artistree
First Cohort Participates in Leadership Program to Increase Potential for Investment into...
First cohort participates in leadership program to increase potential for investment into Appalachian communities