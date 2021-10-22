Advertisement

Marion County murder suspect now facing new charge

Authorities say a Farmington man already jailed for murder will now also be charged with arson.
Joshua Price - WVSFMO
Joshua Price - WVSFMO(Credit: WVSFMO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a Farmington man already jailed for murder will now also be charged with arson.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday 30-year-old Joshua Blake Price is being charged with first-degree arson in connection to a January fire that damaged a Grafton home.

Price had previously been charged with murdering the homeowner, Tyler Poston, whose body was found in June along a Taylor County highway.

Officials say Poston’s body had multiple gunshot wounds.

Price is being held without bond at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

