New court documents reveal husband and wife team were trying to leave the country

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Official court documents are shedding light on texts between the husband and wife who attempted to sell US nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign country.

They planned to leave the country... and the evidence is mounting.

Jonathan and Dianna Toebbe were ready to leave the country at a moment’s notice. This comes after an FBI raid on their Maryland home discovered a stash of money and a packed to-go bag.

Official court documents released this afternoon show a text conversation between the husband and wife after they allegedly conspired to sell restricted nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign nation.

On March 4th of last year Dianna told Jonathan, “I have no problems at all with it. I feel no loyalty to abstractions.”

Then on the 7th, Jonathan replied, “We’ve got passports, and some savings. In a pinch we can flee quickly.”

Dianna again-- “Right. Let’s go sooner than later.”

According to the court documents, evidence is mounting against Dianna. In a letter with the undercover FBI agent posing as the foreign power he wrote, “...you asked if I am working alone. There is only one other person I know is aware of our special relationship, and I trust that person absolutely...”

Documents reveal that Dianna was at three of the four drops of information, which they say is evidence of her participation in the exchange.

The two are now being held in custody, partly because government officials believe Jonathan is a flight risk.

In more correspondence with the undercover agent, he wrote, “I will be forever grateful for your help extracting me and my family. I surmise the first step would be unannounced travel to a safe third world country with plans to meet your colleagues. We have passports and cash set aside for this purpose.”

Officials have yet to release the country that the Toebbe’s were trying to contact originally.

