Ornament submissions welcomed for W.Va. 2021 Artistree

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s 2021 Artistree is in need of hand-crafted ornaments to be on display at the West Virginia Culture Center this holiday season.

“I want to know what makes Christmas ‘magical’ for West Virginians all over our state,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “Art is a great way to express yourself and your favorite memories. So, when you’re creating an ornament for our tree, keep that idea in mind.”

The submission deadline is November 19.

Ornaments can be sent to:

Elizabeth Yeager

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305

ATTN: Artistree

For more information on the Artistree, click here.

