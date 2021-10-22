Public Safety Groups ask Governor, Lawmakers for funds from the American Rescue Plan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police officers and Department of Corrections employees are calling for hazard pay for their commitment and service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders of both the West Virginia State Troopers Association and the National Coalition of Public Safety Officers (NCPSO) made the formal request to Governor Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia Legislature last week.

Jeff Chumley, President of the West Virginia Troopers’ Association/CWA Local 2019 and Matthew Brock, President of the NCPSO/CWA LOCAL 2055, have asked Governor Justice and lawmakers to appropriate funds from the $1.355 billion given to the state from the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) earlier this year.

“On behalf of the 1,000 members and employees at our state’s prisons, jails and juvenile facilities, we think a hazard pay bonus would be extremely meaningful,” said Brock. “Sadly, two correctional officers in West Virginia died from exposure to COVID-19. We knew the risks, we showed up daily and now we’re seeking hazard pay for all of West Virginia’s public safety heroes.”

“Every member of the Department served with dedication and distinction throughout this pandemic,” stated Chumley. “Now that the Federal Government has gifted these ARPA funds to the state, recognizing frontline public safety workers with a hazard pay bonus would be a win-win for all West Virginians.”

Elaine Harris, Staff Representative for the CWA International, said that awarding hazard pay to public safety workers is a top priority for their international union.

“Our sister NCPSO affiliate in Virginia successfully secured $3,000 in bonus pay for correctional employees in August,” said Harris. “We won’t rest here in West Virginia until every correctional worker and every employee of the West Virginia State Police is recognized with the front-line duty hazard pay that they deserve.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.