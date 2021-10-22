Suzanne Lynne Yalacki, 60, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born May 18, 1961, in Grand Rapids, Michigan; the daughter of the late Raymond R. Steffens and Mary (Hathaway) Steffens. Suzanne was a homemaker. She was Christian by faith. Suzanne loved spending time with her family and friends. Suzanne is survived by her husband of 31 years, Randall “Randy” Jay Yalacki of Fairmont; her three sons, Brice Buntjer and his wife, Shannon of Michigan, Michael Buntjer of Ohio, and Joshua Yalacki and his companion, Kaitlyn of Fairmont; her two daughters, Amanda Yalacki Homrich and her husband, Tony of Michigan, and Katelyn Yalacki and her companion, Kevin of Michigan; her six grandchildren, Kirsten Homrich, Taylor Homrich, Riley Homrich, Addison Buntjer, Cameron Buntjer, Evan Buntjer and one on the way; her brother, Bob Steffens of North Carolina; her three sisters, Janice Land, Joyce VanderRoest, and Kathy Steffens, all of Michigan; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carrie Yalacki; her two brothers, Ron Steffens, and Roger Hathaway. The funeral service will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Cremation will follow the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

