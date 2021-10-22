Advertisement

Woman fatally shot by prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on a New Mexico movie set

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers respond to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a...
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers respond to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set near Santa Fe, N.M. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital.(Luis Sanchez-Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm fired by Alec Baldwin at a movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital.

Authorities didn’t identify the two people, who reportedly were crew members and not actors.

Production has been halted on the Western movie “Rust,” which is being directed by Joel Souza with Baldwin producing and starring in it.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff’s office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

Deputies responded about 2 p.m. to the movie set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls came in of a person being shot on set, Rios said.

Filming for “Rust” was set to continue into early November, according to a news release from the New Mexico Film Office.

The movie is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28, son of the late martial-arts star Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a .44-caliber slug while filming a death scene for the movie “The Crow.″ The gun was supposed to have fired a blank, but an autopsy turned up a bullet lodged near his spine.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a prop gun blank while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the television series ″Cover Up.″

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of photographing minors in Morgantown school bathrooms
school generic
WVa teachers union sues county over COVID-19 school policies
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
Log cabin from 1800s finds new home in Harrison County
WV State Police
Sex offender charged in Harrison County hit-and-run

Latest News

President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House, Democrats hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
The FBI confirming remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who...
FBI identifies human remains as Brian Laundrie
A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital...
COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots