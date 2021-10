5th Quarter: Week 9 Highlights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 9 NCWV Football Highlights

BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR AT GRAFTON

LINCOLN AT SHINNSTON

PHILIP BARBOUR AT LEWIS COUNTY

TUCKER CO. AT GILMER CO.

BERKLEY SPRINGS AT FAIRMONT SENIOR

WIRT CO. AT RITCHIE CO.

SOUTH HARRISON AT ST. MARYS

BRIDGEPORT AT PRINCETON

FAIRMONT SENIOR AT SPRING VALLEY

ROANE CO. AT DODDRIDGE CO.

UNIVERSITY AT PRESTON

TYGARTS VALLEY AT TRINITY CHRISTIAN

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.